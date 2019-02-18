Irani lays foundation stone for Hastshilp Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani Monday laid the foundation stone for a 'Hastshilp' complex here which will provide better accessibility to handicraft artisans from across the country and SAARC nations."The construction of Hastshilp Bhawan is being undertaken by NBCC at a cost of Rs 113.56 crore. The construction will be complete in 18 months," an official statement said. The complex will be named Deen Dayal Antarashtriya Hastshilp Bhawan and awardee artisans will be allocated space for marketing their products on rotation basis and preference will be given to differently abled artisans, the textile minister said in her address. The complex will have dormitory facilities for handicraft artisans from all across the country, she said. There will be a separate research wing and research will be carried out on endangered crafts and new and emerging handicraft products and markets. "At present, different offices of handicraft are situated at different places. The Hastshilp Bhawan, when constructed, will have 23 shops meant for artisans, one showroom for artisans from SAARC countries, one kiosk, five galleries and one conventional hall," the statement said. PTI RSN RVK ANUANU