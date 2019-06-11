Irani meets Assam CM to discuss solutions for malnutrition among women, children

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to deliberate on solutions related to malnutrition among women and children."Met CM @sarbanandsonwal ji in Guwahati to discuss progress of POSHAN Abhiyan in Assam and deliberated on solutions to make Assam a leading state in the fight against malnutrition among children and women," she wrote on Twitter.Irani had on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of 'Poshan Abhiyaan' in the state.She met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday and reviewed various ongoing projects of the ministry in the state.PTI UZM NSDNSD