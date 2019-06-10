scorecardresearch
Irani meets Jharkhand CM to discuss WCD projects in state

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday and reviewed various ongoing projects of the ministry in the state."Met Honourable Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das and discussed various WCD Ministry and Textile Ministry projects in the state," Irani said in a tweet.She had on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the progress of the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' campaign in the state. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD

