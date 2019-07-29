Irani promises all possible help to kin of retired armyman beaten to death

Amethi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union minister and local MP Smriti Irani on Monday spoke over phone to the kin of a retired Army captain who was beaten to death by unidentified assailants here, and assured all possible help to the bereaved family.BJP's Amethi district chief Durgesh Tripathi visited retired Captain Amanullah's home on the directions of Irani, and facilitated the conversation between the bereaved family members and the union minister."The MP assured every possible help to the members of the family. The police have also been instructed nab the culprits at the earliest," he said.Additional superintendent of police Daya Ram Monday told PTI, "It is not a case of mob lynching. Some people have been detained for questioning."The 64-year-old retired Army captain Amanullah and his wife were attacked by a group of unidentified people with sticks who barged into their house on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village. Amanullah died on the spot.Amanuallah's wife told police that some people were trying to steal from a shop adjoining their house and when her husband objected and warned the perpetrators that he will inform police, they entered the house and beat him up.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday night hit out at the BJP government in the state alleging that it was not able to curb rising crimes."The law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh is not in the control of the state government. While crimes are on the rise, the state government is busy covering them up," she tweeted in Hindi."This is an incident in my home Amethi. Will the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh find a solution to this problem or will it continue to sleep and cover up," the Congress leader said.The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency was a pocket borough of the Congress party for many years. However, in the 2019 general election, BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a considerable margin. PTI CORR NAV NSDNSD