Irani reviews implementation of Poshan Abhiyan in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 26 (PTI) Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani reviewed the implementation of the national nutrition mission in Meghalaya with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday. The national nutrition mission, 'Poshan Abhiyan', aims to bring down stunting of children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 per cent to 25 per cent by 2022. Irani, along with Sangma, reviewed the implementation of the mission at district and block levels. "Had a productive meeting with CM @SangmaConrad ji in Shillong on the progress of POSHAN Abhiyan in Meghalaya. My compliments to Hon CM for involving districts & blocks officials through video conference; this step will expedite implementation of measures discussed in the meeting," Irani said in a tweet. She also visited the Umdihar Anganwadi Centre with Sangma to oversee the mission's implementation. Irani has been meeting chief ministers of different states to discuss and review the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan. She has already met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal among others. PTI UZM UZM SMNSMN