Irani warns officials of dilly-dallying with Amethi residents' problem

Amethi (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani Sunday asked Amethi's district administration officials to ensure that the problem of any person reaching them from her constituency is resolved within a week.She also warned them that the failure on this count will not be tolerated."You all should not only focus on completing paper work but the real benefits of welfare schemes should reach people. The people's problems should be redressed in one week," said Irani."If someone is coming to you with a problem, it means all is not well," the new Amethi Lok Sabha MP, who unseated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his home turf in last election, added.Irani was addressing officials at a meeting with them in the district collectorate here.In the meeting, Smriti took stock of the government schemes' implementation and asked officials to take necessary steps to deal the stray cattle problem being faced by farmers.This was the second day of Irani's first planned visit to Amethi after her election to Lok Sabha from here last month.Earlier she had airdashed to Amethi to reach her slain political aide Surendraa Singh's village to meet the bereaved family members. She had also given shoulder to Singh's bier.Smriti earlier on Saturday thanked her constituency residents for electing her as their Lok Sabha representative and promised to work "impartially" for them irrespective of who voted for her and who did not."I thank people of the constituency for electing me by discarding 'naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) and choosing development (over other considerations). He (Rahul) used to remain missing for five years after getting elected and people used to search him fromhere to Delhi but could not find him," she said Saturday."The people's decision and their message have gone across the world. They have elected a woman from a modest family. I will serve them honestly," she vouched.