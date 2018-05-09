Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved through talks: India

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) India today reacted cautiously to US President Donald Trumps decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying all the parties involved should engage constructively to resolve issues.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has always been maintaining that the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.

Trump had yesterday announced he was withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration in 2015 under which Tehran had agreed to significantly cut its stocks of centrifuges, enriched uranium and heavy-water, all key components required to develop nuclear weapons.

"India has always maintained that the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy by respecting Irans right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy as also the international communitys strong interest in the exclusively peaceful nature of Irans nuclear programme," Kumar said.

Iran had struck the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal with the US, the UK, Russia, China, France and Germany after years of negotiations.

Kumar said all parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPoA.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to queries by media on the US decision to withdraw from the Iran deal.

The US Presidents decision to abandon the agreement has shocked the world, with Americas closest allies such as France, Germany and the UK expressing concern over it while Irans foes Israel and Saudi Arabia welcoming the move.

Describing the JCPoA as a bad deal, Trump had said the nuclear deal is unlikely to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. PTI MPB ASK ASK ASK