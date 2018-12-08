Iran's Rouhani: US sanctions are 'economic terrorism'

Tehran, Dec 8 (AFP) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions were "economic terrorism", as he sought to foster a united front from visiting regional officials on Saturday."America's unjust and illegal sanctions against the honourable nation of Iran have targeted our nation as a clear instance of terrorism," Rouhani told a conference in Tehran attended by officials from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey."Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country," he added. (AFP) MRJMRJMRJ