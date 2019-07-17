Iraqi national robbed of USD 30,000 outside Noida hospital

Noida (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) An Iraqi man, who came to India on Wednesday for treatment of a relative at a hospital here, was robbed of USD 30,000 this evening, police said.The robbery happened outside Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 around 7pm, police said.Faris Sabeeb Talab, 38, had come to the hospital for liver transplant of a relative."He was sitting near the divider outside the hospital in the evening when a Wagon R came and stopped near him. Three men in plain clothes were inside the car and summoned Talab saying they were from the police," Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Shwetabh Pandey, said."When he got closer to them, they asked him if he was having hashish (narcotics). Then one of them snatched a purse hanging from his waist and they all fled," Pandey said."Talab has claimed that USD 30,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh) were in the purse," he added.The Iraqi national immediately called up the police and an FIR was being registered at the Expressway police station.Further probe is being done, Pandey said, adding Talab had told police that the assailants "did not look Indian". PTI KIS ABHABH