IRB Infra bags two road projects from NHAI in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd today said it has won two road projects worth Rs 3,465 crore from state-run NHAI.

The projects in Tamil Nadu are to be built on hybrid annuity mode, the company said.

The company in consortium with Modern Road Makers Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has emerged as a preferred bidder for two hybrid annuity projects under NHDP Phase IV in the state of Tamil Nadu, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The work includes four-laning of Poodiankuppam- Sattanathapuram section of NH-45A and four-laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-45A (new NH-332), the company said.

Shares of the company dropped by 0.28 per cent to close at Rs 215.95 on BSE today. PTI ABI ABI MR MR

