IRClass enhances presences in key Asian markets

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, Apr 9 (PTI) Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) continues to grow steadily in the Asia Pacific region, enhancing presence in key Asian shipping markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia and China.The international ship classification society has also gained strong foothold in Europe, the Middle East and Far East markets, said its executive chairman Arun Sharma on the sidelines of Sea Asia, a three-day maritime conference that kicked off Tuesday.IRClass had earlier received authorisation as "Recognised Organisation" (RO) from the flag administrations of Malaysia and Thailand and expects to attain recognition from other key nations in the region.The Singapore office remains regional headquarters of IRClass as it strengthens its operations in Asia Pacific.In the meantime, IRClass is upgrading its Greek branch office to a Greek company, said Sharma, citing strong potential of classifying Greek ferries and yachts.Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Sharma said he expects Indonesian vessels to be classified for international deployment as well as new buildings from Bangladeshi shipyards.IRClass has started classifying Bangladeshi vessels with a first contract of 10 ships and a follow-on potential of 60 vessels.Elaborating on new businesses, Suresh Sinha, Managing Director of IRClass, said," Singapore is one of the main Asia Pacific locations for global maritime companies, and we see great value to have a regional headquarter in this city where its maritime sector is constantly developing tapping on digitalisation and acquiring new technologies."Increasingly, IRClass has secured new building projects in China, Japan, Korea and Malaysia."For IRClass, these contracts underline the growing trust in the IRClass brand and our commitment to owners in Asia," Sinha said. PTI GS AMS ANUANU