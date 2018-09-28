Ircon International shares tank nearly 14% in debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Shares of engineering and construction company Ircon International made a weak debut at the bourses Friday, falling nearly 14 per cent against the issue price of Rs 475.The stock listed at Rs 410.30, a fall of 13.62 per cent from the issue price on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 412, plunging 13.26 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,219.62 crore. In terms of equity volume, 5.31 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 42 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the morning trade.The Rs 470-crore issue ran between September 17 and 19 and was subscribed nearly 10 times. Price band for the offer was set at Rs 470-475 per share. Ircon International is a state-owned engineering and construction company, specialising in major infrastructure projects, commercial and residential properties, development of industrial areas and other infrastructure activities. PTI SUM ANU