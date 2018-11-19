IRCTC Scam: Delhi court directs RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear through video conference

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A Delhi court today directed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear before it on December 20 through video conference in connection with the IRCTC scam case. Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the directions after he was told that the accused could not appear before the court, as per earlier direction, owing to his ill health. The court directed the CBI and ED to ensure Lalus presence from video conference from the hospital, if he is still lodged there, or from jail. The ED, meanwhile, opposed the bail application of Prasads wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and others on the grounds that they were influential persons who could hamper the probe if granted the relief. The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. PTI UK LLP DVDV