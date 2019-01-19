IRCTC scam: Delhi court extends Lalu Prasad's interim bail till Jan 28

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday extended till January 28 the interim bail granted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also extended the interim bail granted to Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the CBI case till January 28.On the said date, the court will pronounce order on the regular bail application of Lalu Prasad and others.The cases relate to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. PTI UK LLP URD RCRC