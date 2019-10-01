IRCTC to provide 'vrat ka khana' through select restaurants at hand-picked stations

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) IRCTC will provide 'vrat ka khana' to those observing fast during this Navratras at hand-picked stations on its network through select restaurants, the Railway subsidiary said on Tuesday. The facility has been provided as part of the IRCTC's e-catering menu during the Navratri festival, which started on Sunday."IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival."This facility has been introduced from September 29 and the menu comprises satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like sabudana ki khichdi, dry makhane, sabudana moongfali namkeen, aloo ki tikki, Navratri thali, jeera aloo, french fries, sabudana vada, falhari chuda, falhari thali, malai barfi, rasmalai, milk cake, sadi barfi, lassi, plain curd," a statement from IRCTC said.Stations offering such meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, H. Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahemadnagar.Passengers will be able to avail this service through the IRCTC's e-catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or the "Food-on-track" app.Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before their scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay on delivery as per their convenience. PTI ASG IJT