IRF urges states for initiatives like K'taka good samaritans Bill

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) States should adopt a recently-approved Karnataka law that gives legal protection to good samaritans who help accidents victims with emergency medical care, global road safety body International Road Federation has said. President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during Emergency Situations) Bill, 2016, which gives legal protection to good samaritans in Karnataka. With the assent, Karnataka becomes the first state to give legal protection to good samaritans who help accidents victims with emergency medical care within the 'golden hour'."International Road Federation (IRF) ... has welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind s assent to The Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Bill," the global body said in a statement. Given that Indian roads witness over 5 lakh accidents each year resulting in about 1.47 lakh fatalities, such legal provision for protection of Good Samaritans is an important step towards strengthening the legal framework for improving road safety in India, IRF Chairman K K Kapila said. India accounts for more than 11 per cent of global fatal road accidents and is a signatory to the United Nations Brasilia Declaration committing to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent by 2020.Good Samaritans Guidelines had been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2015 to prevent the harassment of Good Samaritans who help road accident victims. "Even the proposed amended Motor Vehicle Act has provision for protection of Good Samaritans who help accident victims, Kapila said and added "What is needed is more states adopting this and generating awareness about the legal protection among public and law enforcing authorities." First aid should be introduced as an additional credit in the curriculum for students of Class IX-XII compulsorily, so that the new users are conditioned to drive safe as well as assist an accident victim if required, IRF said in the statement.The road safety body said a number of studies have shown that 80 percent of the road accident victims could be saved when medical treatment is made available within one hour of the accident. PTI NAM MR