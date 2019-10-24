Irish tourist bitten by monkey in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) A tourist from Ireland was bitten by a monkey in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, official said on Thursday.Kewin MC, 59, was bitten by the monkey when he was going towards the Ridge from Lakkar Bazar on Wednesday, health officials at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) said.Lakkar Bazar shopkeepers threw stones at the monkey to save Kewin but he was injured in his face. He was subsequently taken to the anti-rabies clinic at the nearby IGMC for treatment.Monkey biting cases are on the rise in Shimla. As many as 639 incident of monkey bites have already been reported at the IGMC from January to September, officials said. PTI DJI SOMSOM