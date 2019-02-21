iRobot looks to strengthen presence in India

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) iRobot Corp, which offers premium robotic cleaners globally, is looking to strengthen its distribution network as part of expanding presence in India, according to an official. "We have witnessed strong double-digit growth in the Indian market. This is coming from both metros as well as smaller cities," Puresight Systems Director and Chief Operating Officer Pulak Satish Kumar said. Puresight is the exclusive distributor of Nasdaq-listed iRobot's products in India. Kumar said the products, priced between Rs 19,900 and 89,900, are available through franchise outlets, Croma and online retailer Amazon. He did not comment on revenue numbers citing the company's policy. "We are looking at expanding our presence through franchisees in Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. We will also have one more store in Mumbai soon," he said. iRobot Thursday launched its latest 'i7+' robotic floor cleaner, its most premium product, priced at Rs 89,900. PTI SR MBI RUJ HRS