Is BJP implying that two ex-Army chiefs lying on surgical strikes: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Hitting back at the BJP, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Saturday said two former Army chiefs have noted that six surgical strikes were carried out between 2008 and 2014 and asked if the ruling party was implying that what they said was "a lie". The BJP has accused the Congress of doing a U-turn on the issue of surgical strikes, saying the party which had earlier sought proof of cross-border actions from the Modi government, was now claiming that six such operations were carried out during its rule. Hitting back, Sibal said, "Two (former) Army chiefs have said that six surgical strikes took place between 2008 and 2014. Is the BJP implying that it was a lie?" "Second thing, 2011's surgical strikes 'operation ginger' documents have been published in media, is that a lie too. The main point is that we need to end terror. By six surgical strikes did terror end, no. With one more surgical strike did terror end, no. The aim is to end terror. We do surgical strikes, pat our backs but the terror remains where it was. What is the point," he told reporters in response of a question. "Manmohan Singh never patted his back, did not say it publicly, did not take credit. It is childish it is being said for election. The real terrorists are still in Pakistan who would still try to conduct terror attacks," he said as he pitched for an end to terrorism. "No one can say that Manmohan Singh lied in his tenure, if he says that this strike took place, then it took place," he said. PTI UZM SMNSMN