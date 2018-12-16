Is Gandhi family even above Supreme Court: V K Singh on Rafale deal

Dehradun, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Minister Gen V K Singh (retd) Sunday said the debate surrounding Rafale deal has become pointless after the Supreme court dismissed the pleas challenging the fighter aircraft deal, and asked whether the Gandhi family was above the country's top court.In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.Accusing the Congress of not refraining from "spreading lies" on the issue, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said by questioning constitutional institutions like the apex court, the Congress had made its intentions suspicious."I want to ask one question. Is the Gandhi family even above the Supreme Court?" the former Army chief said at a press conference here.Asked whether as a former army chief and an expert on defence matters he thought it was correct to ignore the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the deal, he said, "Better if Dassault, which makes Rafale jets, is asked this question."Accusing the Congress of giving false statements over the Rafale deal "again and again" to mislead people, Gen Singh (retd) said the grand old party's leaders have become so desperate that they are now questioning the verdict of a constitutional institution like the Supreme Court."Rafale agreement was a government-to-government deal where there were no middlemen involved. It is unfortunate that those practising law at the Supreme Court are now passing their own verdict on it like judges," he said."The Congress is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament but spreading lies about the deal outside it. This makes the party's intentions suspicious," the Union Minister said. PTI ALM NSDNSD