IS-inspired module busted, 3 arrested in Srinagar

(Eds: Incorporating DES 21) Srinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an Islamic State-inspired module and arrested three suspected militants with the help of the Delhi Police here, an official said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, three motorcycle-borne men, who were moving through the Kothi Bagh area, were intercepted at a checkpoint on Saturday, a police spokesperson said. The three accused, Tahir Ahmad Khan, Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan, and Asif Suhail Nadaf, have been arrested after arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said, adding that a case had been registered. PTI SSB AMPHMB