Is Rahul Gandhi worried that there is no graft charge against BJP govt after 5 yrs: UP minister

Allahabad (UP), Dec 17, (PTI) Attacking the Congress over the Rafale deal, Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh asked party chief Rahul Gandhi if he was worried that there was no charge of corruption against the BJP government even after five years in power at the Centre. Addressing a press conference here in the circuit house, Singh claimed Congress the 'kamdar' was honest, while the 'naamdar' was a thief. He claimed the Gandhis were on bail in connection with the National Herald case. Singh said a petition to dismiss the case, submitted by the Gandhis, was turned down and they were still accused in the case. Singh asked Rahul Gandhi if he was worried as there has not been a single case of corruption under Modi government unlike previous dispensations. He alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's name had cropped up in the 'jeep scandal', the oil scam case was under former PM Indira Gandhi, the Bofors case was under Rajiv Gandhi's government and AgustaWestland chopper scam during the UPA rule. Singh said Rahul Gandhi owed an explanation to the public as to why the UPA government did not take a decision on the purchase of 126 Rafale jets in 2012. He asked why did the dispensation later sent it for a review and never looked back at it. He asked what were the relations between the people, who filed PIL against the Modi government in Rafale case, and other companies which manufacture planes. PTI RAJ AD AAR