Is this an achievement? Who let him flee? Priyanka on Nirav arrest

Chandauli (UP) Mar 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for taking credit for the arrest of bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi in London. "Ye achievement hai (is this an achievement)? Jane kisne diya tha (who let him flee)?" Gandhi asked. Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been arrested in London where a court on Wednesday remanded the fugitive diamantaire in custody till March 29, saying there are "substantial grounds" to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail. Gandhi was speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district after meeting the family of slain soldiers Awadhesh Yadav and Vishal Pandey, who were killed in the Pulwama attack last month. The Congress general secretary said she had earlier spoken to the family members of the soldiers and had promised to meet them. PTI CORRHMB