ISI agent arrested in J&K for 'plotting' terror attacks

/R Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a suspected ISI agent who was allegedly planning terror attacks in Kishtwar district, an officer said. Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair, a resident of Malikpeth area in Kishtwar, was arrested during a raid in the district on charges of working as an agent for the Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a police officer said. Sheikh was gathering information about the establishments of J&K Police, armed forces and army deployment in Kishtwar. He had come in contact with a Pakistan-based militant group, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), the officer said. The aim of gathering the information about the security establishments was to plan terrorist attacks, the officer said, adding that there were inputs that the banned organisation was using agents to carry out terror attacks in the district. According to the officer, the accused had confessed to his involvement. The police have found that many videos, including on the paramilitary forces' establishments, have been exchanged on Pakistan numbers. PTI ABHMB