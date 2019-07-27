ISIC collaborates with US surgeon to introduce 'diaphragmatic pacing' procedure

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A city-based hospital for spinal injury treatment has partnered with a US surgeon to introduce a programme on the procedure of 'diaphragmatic pacing' that enables ventilator-free breathing for paralysed patients dependent on such a support, doctors said on Friday. The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) has collaborated with Dr Raymond P Onders to introduce the "path-breaking procedure", they said. The procedure, pioneered by Onders, enables ventilator-free breathing for paralysed patients dependent on ventilator support. It can help improve the patient's natural breathing performance and potentially stop their dependence on a mechanical ventilator, the doctors said."The diaphragm pacing system acts as a rehabilitative tool and allows patients to reduce their dependence on a ventilator or even eliminate the patient's need for artificial breathing support. I am glad to help doctors at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre to acquire the ability to perform this procedure that will benefit hundreds of patients," Onders was quoted as saying in a statement released by the hospital. Onders also conducted a day-long course for doctors at the ISIC to train them in the procedure. "The procedure involves implanting electrodes into the patient's diaphragm muscle and connecting them to an external stimulator which sends electrical impulses. This stimulation to the muscles and nerves of the diaphragm cause it to contract and helps the patient breathe without the help of a mechanical ventilator," the statement read.A live surgery was performed on a 53-year-old male patient, who has been on a ventilator since the last three-and-a-half years. The patient had suffered a bullet injury on his cervical spine which had resulted in paralysis, the doctors said. "The surgery was a success and the patient is expected to get off the ventilator in the next six to nine months," the doctors said in the statement. "We are very happy to have Dr Onders on board to train and equip our doctors in performing this procedure pioneered by him. It will help us start this program for the first time in India and improve the quality of life of many patients," said Dr H S Chhabra,Medical Director-cum-Chief of Spine at the ISIC. PTI CORR KND SNESNE