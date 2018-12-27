ISIS case: Patiala House turns into fortress as 10 accused produced before court

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Patiala House court complex in the heart of the national capital turned into a fortress on Thursday when 10 people arrested on the suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group and allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, were produced in the court amidst tight security.The security was tightened since afternoon and around 20-25 personnel of the CRPF were deputed in the court complex along with a number of Delhi Police officials, said one of the police officers.At 2:35 pm, the police force brought the accused with muffled faces to the court complex along a makeshift passage made with ropes and by creating a human wall between them and others.During their way to the court room from the lock up situated inside the court complex, some security officials were also seen video recording it.The force included women officials as well.Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey, who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case, allowed 12-day custodial interrogation of the accused by National Investigation Agency (NIA).After the proceedings, the court allowed the family members of seven accused -- Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath, Anas Yunus, Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar, Zubair Malik, and his brother Zaid, Saqib Iftekar, Mohammed Azam -- to have a meeting with them.The family members of six were allowed inside the courtroom, one at a time after frisking and producing original identity proofs.Zafar's father was not allowed to have the meeting as he failed to produce his original identity proof. The accused were arrested from various parts of the national capital and Uttar Pradesh after searches carried out on Wednesday. Those arrested are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35). PTI URD SKV RKS SA