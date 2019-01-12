ISIS module case: Delhi court sends 2 accused to judicial custody

(Eds: Correcting intro, headline) New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A Delhi court Saturday sent to judicial custody two people arrested on suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group and for planning terror attacks across the country. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh sent Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29) and Saqib Iftekar (26) to judicial custody till January 22. Advocate Mohammed Noorullah, appearing for both the accused, had opposed the NIA's request for sending them to police custody for further interrogation. The accused, along with seven others, were arrested for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and also government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India. PTI LLP AAR