ISIS module case: NIA produces 10 arrested persons before Delhi court

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) NIA on Thursday produced before a Delhi court 10 people arrested on suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group who were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians as also government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.They were produced amidst tight security and with covered faces before Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case.NIA sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the 10 accused who were arrested from various parts of the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.