ISIS module: NIA arrests key conspirator from Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday arrested a person from Delhi in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.Mohammad Gufran, a resident of Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh (UP), formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the Government of India, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.He is the 13th accused to have been arrested in the case.Gufran was one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said.He was inspired by the ideology of the dreaded ISIS terror group which is a proscribed organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he said.Investigation revealed that he was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said.With Gufran's arrest, the NIA has so far arrested 13 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha, who it said were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.Gufran will be produced before the Patiala House court on Sunday, according to the NIA official.The case pertains to a group of pro-ISIS terrorists who formed a terror group which was engaged in acts preparatory to commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Government of India, the official said.The NIA has said that one Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a resident of Delhi's Jafrabad in Seelampur, was the 'Amir' (local chief) of the pro-ISIS module which mobilised funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare improvised explosive devices with his other associates, the NIA official added.The agency has so far seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.The ISIS-inspired group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.Besides, the NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches conducted earlier. PTI SKL CPS