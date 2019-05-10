ISJK militant killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

(Eds: Changes affiliation of the militant from HuM to ISJK) Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) A militant belonging to Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district, the Army said. "Targeting terrorist leadership towards #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Sustained efforts successful. Eliminated Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK involved in scores of terrorism related activities," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet on its official handle. A police spokesman said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Ramnagri in the Herpora area of Shopian following a credible input about the presence of militants there."During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to a brief exchange of fire," he said. The spokesman said in the brief exchange of fire, one militant was killed. He was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umar, a resident of Model Town-Bin the Sopore area of Baramulla district, the spokesman added. "According to the police records, Ishfaq had a long history of terror crime records and was initially affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Harkatul Mujahideen. He along with his other terrorist associates were involved in series of terror crimes, including grenade attacks on CRPF bunker at Safa Kadal, Soura and Police Station Khanyar," he said. Ishfaq, who was arrested earlier, had got recycled and joined the terror ranks in 2018 after being released on bail, the spokesman said. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the encounter site, he said. PTI MIJ AQSAQS