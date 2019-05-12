Isla Fisher, Matt Walsh to star in comedy 'Unplugging'

Los Angeles, May 12 (PTI) Actors Isla Fisher and Matt Walsh are set to feature in upcoming comedy "Unplugging".The film also marks the directorial debut of Debra Neil-Fisher, the editor of films like "Ted" and "The Hangover", reported Variety.The story revolves around a couple who try to bring back romance in their lives by taking a vacation in a rural town. They believe that 'unplugging' from social media and technology will push them to reconnect with each other and will save their marriage."My favourite films are relatable character comedies and travel adventure. When I was sent this script, I thought, I've finally found a cinematic story that is both. "I am beyond thrilled to work with amazing comedians like Matt and Isla who can help me create hilarious timeless characters that everyone can relate to," said Neil-Fisher. Walsh has penned the script with Brad Morris. Both are also producing the project alongside Deborah Liebling, Stephanie Laing, Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel for The Traveling Picture Show Company. PTI SHD RDSRDSRDS