Isolated places in Himachal may receive snowfall, rain on Friday, Saturday

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) The meteorological department has predicted snowfall, rain in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.A feeble western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from April Thursday, the Met centre in Shimla said.As a result, high and middle hills in the state may witness snowfall and rain whereas low hills and plains thundershowers on April 5 and 6, it added. Meanwhile, heat wave has intensified during day especially in plains and low hills. The maximum temperatures have increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Una at 34.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.However, tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place with a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, it added.