Israel proposes India as focus country at Jerusalem Film Festival in 2020

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Israel has proposed India to be the focus country at Jerusalem Film Festival next year during a meeting between the delegations of the two countries at the Cannes International Film Festival on Thursday. Indian film "Newton", starring Rajkummar Rao, has created a buzz in Israel, the Israeli delegation said. The Indian delegation at Cannes is led by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare, while Eti Cohen, Director of Film Department and Council, Ministry of Culture and Sports, led the delegation for Israel. Israel also proposed the idea of making concept-based films in India, with a focus on regional and small budget film, according to a release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. No Indian film has made the cut at Cannes this year but a host of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will walk the festival's red carpet to represent their brands. The Indian delegation also met Film Commissioners of participating countries at Cannes Film Festival to highlight the country as the go-to destination for filming. To make the process of obtaining permissions easy, the Indian team highlighted the Film Facilitation Office which ensures single-window clearance for film-makers. The delegation also focused on co-production opportunities with the participating countries and forage opportunities of collaborations for films with international production houses. Khare talked about the possibility of filmmakers of different countries coming together under bilateral co-production agreements which would also forge new markets and wider audiences by making India a hub for shooting world class international movies. The countries which participated included Austria, Costa Rica, Norway, Philippines, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Taiwan and Canada. The delegation also met Marc Tessier, President, Film France, and talked about amendments in already existing co-production treaty between India and France to include animation, gaming and visual effects. PTI BK SMNSMN