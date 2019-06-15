Israeli experts meet Sukhbinder Sarkaria, discuss comprehensive water management plan

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Punjab Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria Saturday met a team of experts from Israel to prepare a comprehensive water management master plan for the state. The Israeli team comprised International Special Projects Coordinator of National Water Company, Mekorot, Diego Berger, Project Manager Niv Pintow and Water Engineer Tomer Malol, according to an official statement here. The experts told Sarkaria that they will submit their report of recommendations within 18 months, the release said. The Israeli team, which is on a three-day visit here, along with senior Punjab water resource officers had earlier visited various parts of the state to assess the present situation and the challenges in the water sector. In April, Mekorot and the Punjab government had signed an agreement in this regard.PTI CHS INDIND