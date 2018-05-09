Israeli firm to send experts to Haryana to rehabilitate 8,000 ponds

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) An Israeli group will send a team of experts to Haryana soon to help find solutions to rehabilitation of 8,000 ponds in villages, waste water recycling and its use for irrigation after treatment, according to a release.

The CEO of Israel-based Tahal Group offered assistance during detailed talks with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Tel Aviv, the release said.

The group has expertise in the field of waste water management, micro irrigation and infrastructure. Tahal Group also has its headquarters in Gurugram, and is executing mega projects across India, the release said.

Tahal experts will visit various departments and also guide the Haryana government on master planning for water management, the release said. Totally managed by Indians, Tahal in India works on projects related to climate change, food security, clean water, clean energy and sustainable development and is offering consultancy on many projects, the release said.

The group is already offering consultancy on a drinking water project in Jharkhand, drinking water pipeline project in Karnataka, lift irrigation project in MP, drinking water project in Bengaluru and gas pipeline project from Rajasthan to Panipat, the release said. PTI VSD MR MR