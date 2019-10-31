Israeli woman rescued from gorge in Himachal's Kullu district

Shimla, Oct 31 (PTI) An Israeli woman, who had accidentally fallen into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, had been rescued, police said on Thursday.Anastasia slipped and fell into a gorge in Varsaini village, near Manikaran, on Wednesday while coming from Kheerganga in Parvati Valley with one of her friends, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said.Her friend informed the police about the incident, the officer said, adding that members of the Manikaran Rescue Team and fire brigade personnel from Kullu rescued Anastasia on Wednesday evening itself. PTI DJI RC