Israel's new envoy to India Ron Malka presents credentials to Prez Kovind

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Israel's new Ambassador to India Ron Malka Thursday presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the Israeli Embassy said. Malka said he was "honoured and privileged" to be given this opportunity of taking the growing partnership between our countries forward. "Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilisations in the past, and leading democracies in the present. This month, January 2019, marks 27 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Our countries are strategic partners working together to achieve prosperity, security and peace," he said.Ambassador Malka was born in Israel in 1965. His education background includes a graduation degree in economics and business administration, an MBA in finance and business administration, and a PhD in economics, the Embassy said. On Indo-Israeli cooperation, the ambassador said, "I will make sure we do more in the areas of agriculture, water, defence, cyber security. I look forward to working closely with the people of India and the government of India." "I am sure that our close existing cooperation in every field will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years," he added. PTI KND RCJ