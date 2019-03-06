ISRO experts to receive training for Gaganyaan project in France: CNES

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Experts from ISRO will start receiving training for the 'Gaganyaan' project at the Toulouse Space Centre in France from this month, French space agency CNES said Wednesday. The experts will also be trained at CADMOS, the centre for development of microgravity applications and space operations, and the MEDES Space Clinic in France, it said. For further cementing ties in this area, the space agencies of India and France signed an agreement to build a constellation of satellites for maritime surveillance intended to identify and track ships in the Indian Ocean The pact was signed after ISRO chairman K Sivan and CNES president Jean-Yves Le Gall held a meeting at Bengaluru and discussed a range of issues to intensify cooperation in the area."The meeting between the CNES president and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman offered the opportunity to confirm the progress of the agencies' work in the field of human spaceflight to lay the groundwork for missions of future Indian astronauts," a statement by CNES said."A team of experts from ISRO will start receiving training this month at the Toulouse Space Centre, the CADMOS Centre for Microgravity applications and space operations and the MEDES space clinic," it said. The Toulouse Space Centre is a centre for research and development relating to space travel. The development comes a year after French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 'Joint Vision for Space Cooperation' during the former's visit here in March last year.Besides France, India has signed an agreement with Russia for its ambitious human space mission project 'Gaganyaan' under which three Indians will travel to space by 2022.India and France had earlier formed a working group to chalk out ways to cooperate on the Gaganyaan project.The ambit of the cooperation includes giving ISRO the access to space hospital facilities in France and combining the expertise of the two countries in the field of space medicine, astronaut health monitoring, life support radiation protection and space debris. In regard to maritime surveillance satellite, studies are ongoing between the two countries for an orbital infrastructure to be operated jointly by India and France."The CNES-ISRO agreement, intended to supply an operational system for detecting, identifying and tracking ships in the Indian Ocean, provides for a maritime surveillance centre to be set up in India," the statement said.India and France share a robust relationship in three critical sectors---nuclear energy, space and defence. PTI PR SRY