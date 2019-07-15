ISRO has launched several satellites using GSLV variants

Sriharikota (AP), Jul 15 (PTI) Technical problems are nothing new to the Indian Space Research Organisation which has overcome them and launched several satellites using different variants of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off Monday. According to ISRO, the GSLV Mk-II rocket variant, utilised for launching smaller satellites, was used 13 times since April 2001. Of them, three--GSAT-5P, GSAT-4 and INSAT-4C, were "unsuccessful" launches while communication satellites GSAT-7A, GSAT-6A and GSAT-9 besides INSAT-3D, GSAT-6, INSAT-4CR and EDUSAT (education satellite), GSAT-2, GSAT-3, GSAT-19 were successfully launched. The GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant, dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry payloads weighing up to four tons, has successfully launched the GSAT-29 and GSAT-19 satellites. The space agency also successfully undertook a Crew module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE) using the same rocket. According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the space agency would also use the GSLV-Mk-III variant for its human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' which is scheduled for December 2021. PTI VIJ BN RCJ