ISRO releases first set of earth pictures captured by Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi, Aug 4(PTI) Space agency ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues. "Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.