Issue notification for mandatory use of sound limiters in sound systems: NGT to Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to issue notification for mandatory use of sound limiters in all sound systems to curb noise pollution. A sound limiter or noise limiter is a digital device fitted with a microphone to measure the sound pressure level of environmental noise. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said enforcement of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 is "still a far cry" and authorities should strictly ensure compliance of rules. "Delhi government may issue appropriate notification on the pattern of notification issue by the Tripura government for mandatory use of sound limiters in all sound systems. Delhi government may address the observations of Central Pollution Control Board finding deficiency in its action plan with regard to training for use of measurement devices and developing robust protocol for action against defaulters," the bench said. It asked Delhi Pollution Control Committee to undertake analysis and set up sufficient number of monitoring stations and acquire requisite number of equipments to curb noise pollution. The tribunal also asked DPCC to compile and publish statistical data relating to noise pollution and prescribe interim scale of compensation pending finalisation of the same by Central Pollution Control Board. It had earlier directed CPCB to prepare a noise pollution map and remedial action plan to solve the issue across the country. The green panel had said the absence of implementation of noise pollution norms affects health of citizens, especially infants and senior citizens. Noting that the CPCB has established a noise monitoring mechanism, which is functioning on a continuous basis, in seven cities, the NGT had asked the board to consider setting up of such mechanisms in all cities where noise pollution is beyond permissible limits. PTI PKS SA