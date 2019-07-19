Issue White Paper on MoUs signed for investment: Cong tells HP govt

Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Alleging lack of transparency, the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Friday demanded that the BJP government in the state issue a "white paper" on the MoUs it has signed with various companies to shore up investment.The opposition party warned it will launch an agitation if the government fails to clear doubts on the issue.Talking to reporters, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "A white paper should be issued as the (Jai Ram) Thakur government is not adopting transparency in signing MoUs."The state government is inviting companies to set up big resorts in Himachal Pradesh but the question is if big resorts are set up what will happen to small and medium -scale hotels, Rathore said.Asked about the state government holding a global investors' meet in Dharamshala in November and setting a target of inviting investment worth Rs 85,000 crore, Rathore said, "We are not against providing jobs to the youth but we want a transparent system for inviting investment."He claimed a number of industries are moving out of the state due to lack of facilities.Rathore also said that the Congress would hold a grand function to mark the birth anniversary of Himachal Pradesh's founder Yashwant Singh Parmar at his native village Bhagtan in Sirmaur district on August 4. PTI DJI ABHABH