Issues of downtrodden need to be addressed: Oram

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Jual Oram said on Thursday there is a need to strike a balance between two versions of India -- one where the country is preparing to enter an elite club of nations with indigenous manned space programmes and the other where people have "nothing to eat".The Union tribal affairs minister made the remarks at a press conference organised ahead of the Aadi Mohatsav, a 15-day event starting here on Friday to showcase tribal culture, craft, cuisine, and commerce."There are two versions of India, one where the country is sending 104 satellites into space in one go and is trying to enter the club of nations having indigenous manned space programmes, and the other where people have nothing to eat," he said."Tribal people have original products, but other people are not aware of it. So, there is a need to strike a balance. TRIFED, which comes under our ministry, is working in that direction," Oram said.The minister also said the government has empowered the Scheduled Tribes and students belonging to the community are clearing competitive exams under the general category."The students of Eklavaya Model Residential Schools are doing great. The schools have a pass percentage of 99. Seventy-five per cent of their students have secured more than 60 per cent marks," he said."We want to give exposure to tribal artisans and publicise their products. This is the idea behind the 15-day event starting tomorrow at Dilli Haat," the minister said.He lauded the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) for helping the tribals get the right price of their products."Today, we have 105 outlets of Tribes India which sell products made by tribal artisans across all the big cities in the country," he said.TRIFED chairman Pravir Krishna said Tribes India is providing livelihood to 1 lakh tribal artisans and the target is to rope in around 7.5 lakh such people.The Aadi Mahotsav will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. The festival will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewellery and other items.More than 600 artisans from 23 states, 80 tribal chefs, dance troupes will participate in the festival. PTI GVS NSDNSD