Isuzu to hike prices of CV pick up range by up to 2% from April

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Isuzu Motors India Friday said it will increase prices of its commercial pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB by up to 2 per cent with effect from April 1. "The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said in a statement. Currently, D-MAX Regular Cab is priced at Rs 7.4 lakh while S-CAB is tagged at Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). PTI MSSMKJ