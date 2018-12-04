scorecardresearch
Isuzu to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 1 lakh from January

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India Tuesday said it will hike prices of vehicles by up to Rs 1 lakh from January to offset increasing input and distribution costs. The prices of D-MAX pick-ups and mu-X SUV will be increased with effect from January 1, 2019, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement. The price increase is expected to be 1-2 per cent for the commercial range D-MAX regular cab and D-MAX S-CAB, and 3-4 per cent for lifestyle and adventure pick-up, D-MAX V-Cross and mu-X SUV, it added. "The price increase will be in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh, across models and variants," the company said. The increase in price is due to rising input and distribution costs, it added. At present, the company's vehicles are available at a price range of around Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 28.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had announced that it would increase prices of vehicles across models by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2019, to offset increasing manufacturing costs due to rupee depreciation. PTI RKL SHWSHW

