IT dept attaches Rs 400 cr 'benami' plot in Noida belonging to Mayawati's brother

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Income-Tax Department has attached a 'benami' plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to BSP supremo Mayawati's brother and his wife, an official order said.The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, "beneficially owned" by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata, was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the department.Mayawati recently appointed Kumar as the national vice president of the Bahujan Samaj Party.PTI NES MINMIN