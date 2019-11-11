IT Dept surveys Maha onion traders commercial premises: Officials

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Monday surveyed commercial premises of some Onion traders in Maharashtra following reports of alleged hoarding of the vegetable amid its skyrocketing prices, said officials on Monday.They said IT sleuths are currently checking account books of some wholesale dealers against physical stocks of the commodity and its delivery to buyers as the part of a tax evasion probe.The Department is examining the onion stocks as its prices have shot up to about Rs 100 a kg in various markets and there are reports of hoarding, they said.Only business premises of stockists are being surveyed, they said.PTI NES NES RAXRAX