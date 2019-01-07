IT employees' federation's Ghaziabad unit to join 2-day strike

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The Income Tax Employees' Federation of Ghaziabad region will join the nationwide two-days general strike on January 8 and 9.The nationwide strike has been called to press for several demands including implementation of the old pension system instead of the new one.The strike has been called because the government has been ignoring the 12-point charter of our demands, general secretary of the Federation's Ghaziabad region, KC Shukla, said.In the demand charter, ten central trade unions have emphasised to revise the minimum pay and fitment formula, to fill the vacant posts and to stop privatisation, contracts and outsourcing in the government establishments, he said.In the strike, 175 employees from Ghaziabad region and 1,800 from Agra, Dehradun, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut will participate, he said.He added, around 125 employees from Ghaziabad will assemble at the C.G.O complex, in front of the gate of Chief Commissioner Income Tax's office and stage protest.While, other employees will sit on protest at their respective district headquarters. PTI CORR MAZ SOMSOM