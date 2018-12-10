IT inspector arrested for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) An income tax inspector was arrested here on Monday after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said.According to the complainant, the accused IT inspector Abhishek Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from him to settle a case, he said.Kumar was arrested while accepting the first installment of Rs 40,000 at his office, the official said.He said a case has been registered against Kumar and he will be produced before court on Tuesday. PTI AG MAZ DIVDIV