It is a matter of concern if few neighbouring nations consider India as their enemy: RSS

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi Thursday said it is a matter of concern if a few neighbouring countries consider India as their enemy and asserted that friendship cannot be unilateral.Speaking at an event on the issue of national security, Joshi said problems mount when the countries with whom India shares border consider it as their enemy."Problems mount when bordering countries consider to be their enemy. India has never considered Pakistan as its enemy, but Pakistan has considered India as its enemy. China never considered us as its enemy, but the way China behaves, it seems it stands in front of us as an enemy," Joshi said."If neighbours consider us their enemy, it is a matter of concern. Friendship cannot be unilateral and India has never been an obstruction for anyone in friendship. This needs to be told to the entire world," he said. Expressing concern over those who are "destroying" the country's traditions, Joshi said, "This is a big crisis in front of us. There are several types of experiments going on in order to destroy the country's civilised traditions. We are not opposed to knowledge, but when the erosion in values ?come, the process of decline in life starts, it is harmful to any country."The RSS executive head made these remarks while referring to the rising trend of watching foreign channels and reading foreign literature. PTI JTR KJ